N.C. officials warn of health risk from algal bloom Chowan River

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina officials want people to stay out of the Chowan River near Arrowhead Beach north of Edenton because of an algal bloom producing a toxin called microcystin.

According to North Carolina officials, test results indicate this bloom is producing microcystin at observed levels greater than 250 micrograms per liter. Levels officails say lead to a high risk for acute health effects during recreational exposure, based on guidance values published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The July 17 test that confirmed the algae bloom in the Chowan River came after state environmental officials had been monitoring the numerous blooms in the river since May.

While officials are being cautious, North Carolina has had no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.

Because of the high microcystin levels, state health officials further suggest the following steps to safeguard children and pets: