HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Charley Millican and Brian Miller serve as the local leaders for team Virginia Beach of Law Enforcement United. This organization raises funds for the families of fallen law enforcement officers. It's big event is an annual bike ride to Washington D.C. in May. To learn more visit LEUnited-VA.org.

