Home Depot employee dies after dry wall falls on him

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A 60-year-old man died following an accident at the Missouri Home Depot where he worked.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Peters Police Department, the incident took place just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Home Depot on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

St. Charles County Ambulance rushed the man to a local hospital, where he eventually died.

Investigators learned the man was operating a forklift inside the Home Depot. A large quantity of drywall fell on him as he got off the forklift.

Home Depot said in a statement to KMOV:

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic accident, and our sympathy is with the family. We immediately contacted the proper authorities, including OSHA, and are cooperating with their investigation.”

The victim’s name has not been released.