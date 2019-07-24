Hampton officials issue swimming advisory for Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. – The Health Department issued a swimming advisory Wednesday for Buckroe Beach south due to levels of bacteria that exceed the state water quality standards for swimming.

The five locations in Hampton include Fort Monroe’s Outlook Beach; three spots along Buckroe Beach; and Salt Ponds Beach. Buckroe is segmented, so bacteria levels could affect the entire area, or just a portion.

An advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face elevated risk. The risk is especially elevated for children, who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or weakened immune systems.

Virginia Beach flying red flags at all beaches

Water samples are sent to labs to detect Enterococci in saltwater. While these organisms themselves do not cause illness, their presence is an indicator that there is fecal contamination and other harder-to-detect bacteria are present. Environmental Protection Agency standard that sets the unacceptable level at the point where people show a greater incidence of illness.

When the city is notified of contaminated water, officials begin looking for a cause. Most commonly, bacteria levels can increase after a major storm, when sewer or wastewater systems could become overwhelmed and have overflows. Bacteria also could be caused by a leak in one of the systems.

Officials will continue to test the water and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

To read more about the water testing program, go to click here.