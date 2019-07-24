× First Warning Forecast: Tracking gorgeous weather through the weekend

High pressure will build in through the weekend. This will keep conditions dry and comfortable. Temperatures will actually trend below normal through the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Some inland areas may even cool to the upper 50s. Definitely a lot cooler than past nights. Some patchy fog is possible.

A little bit warmer Thursday with highs in the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will be in the mid 60s which will make it feel much more comfortable. Rain chances will be low. Just keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a stray shower, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy.

More sunshine to end the work week. Temperatures will once again warm to the low and mid 80s.

A gorgeous weekend on tap. We deserve it! Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Conditions should remain dry, but a stray shower is not out of the question. We will keep a slight 10 percent chance.

Temperatures will start to warm up again to start the work week. Highs will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will return Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized cloudiness and showers stretching over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form along this boundary tonight. Dry air and unfavorable upper-level winds, however, are likely to inhibit significant development during the next couple of days while the disturbance meanders near the northwestern Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low: (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low: (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

