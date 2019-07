AHOSKIE, N.C. – The Ahoskie Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man.

Cecil Swain, Jr. was last seen at the Ahoskie House around 6:50 a.m., wearing dark blue sweatpants and a green t-shirt.

If you or someone you know has information on Swain’s whereabouts, please call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

