HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a condition that impacts around 400,000 people in the U.S. There are several forms of the disease and Dr. Regina Berkovich and Paula, who has been living with MS for years, join us to talk about one form called active secondary progressive MS and discuss some new treatment options available.

