Tornado Warnings issued for parts of North Carolina as severe weather moves through
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeast N.C. and Southeast VA. from 2-11 p.m. Tuesday

West Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 4-years-old girl

Posted 4:48 pm, July 23, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MARION Co., W.V. – West Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl who is believed to have been abducted by her biological father.

State Police are looking for 4-years-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield. She is described as a white female, 3-feet-tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she was abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick, III, also known as Trey. He is described as a white male, with brown hair and blues eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Scritchfield may be in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia registration 1TH163. If you have information on where Scritchfield is call state police in Faimont at (304)-367-280 or 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.