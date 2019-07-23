West Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 4-years-old girl

MARION Co., W.V. – West Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl who is believed to have been abducted by her biological father.

State Police are looking for 4-years-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield. She is described as a white female, 3-feet-tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she was abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick, III, also known as Trey. He is described as a white male, with brown hair and blues eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Scritchfield may be in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia registration 1TH163. If you have information on where Scritchfield is call state police in Faimont at (304)-367-280 or 911.