× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Very heavy rain with Flash Flooding likely

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Damaging winds and very heavy rain… Flash flooding will be likely today.

Round #1 of storms is moving through this morning. Some storms will produce heavy rain but severe storms are not expected, yet. We’ll actually get a brief break from the rain around midday today before the strong cold front moves in this afternoon to evening. The frontal passage will be Round #2.

This next round of storms will not only bring the potential for Flash Flooding and very heavy rainfall, but also the possibility of strong winds. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a level 2 which means scattered severe storms is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging winds along with the very heavy rainfall. Speaking of the rain, the Weather Prediction Center has most of our area in a level 2 threat for flash flooding. That means we have a 10-20 percent chance to see some flash flooding. Highs will only get to the low and mid 80’s.

Overnight, storms will continue but they’ll be weakening through early Wednesday. By midday Wednesday, showers will gradually come to an end (from west to east.) Highs will stay cool and in the 80’s with low humidity.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will actually be a bit below normal through Sunday. Expect highs in the 80’s.

Today in Weather History

July 23rd:

1998 – Severe Thunderstorm Damage, Chowan County

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low(Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Three is moving toward the north at 5 mph. A north and north-northeast on today and tonight. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Jul 22

Location: 27.0°N 79.5°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1012 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.