HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is the time for road trips and vacations, but sometimes it can be a little more stressful when bringing along a furry companion.

Mike Lawson from the Virginia Beach SPCA shares some helpful tips and specially designed products that can make your next trip much easier for yourself and your pet.

Plus, we meet Lilly, who is currently available for adoption!

For more information and to find more adoptable pets like Lilly, visit vbspca.com.