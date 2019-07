HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands are without power after storms in the region brought heavy rains and winds, according to Dominion Power.

As of 4 a.m. at least 2,100 are without power in James City County. There are also another 328 customers who are without power because of construction in Williamsburg.

Dominion Energy believes that customers could see power back by 7 a.m. at the latest.

