‘Skins Scoop: Redskins part ways with leading tackler Mason Foster

Just a day before the Washington Redskins report to training camp, the team cuts its leading tackler, as originally reported by Erin Hawksoworth.

By cutting Mason Foster, who played 98.2 percent of Washington’s snaps during the 2018 season, the team saves $4 million dollars in salary-cap space.

Foster’s an eight-year veteran who started all 16 games last season, accumulating 131 tackles and two interceptions.

Foster was drafted out of Washington by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2011 draft. He played with Tampa through 2014, before playing with the Redskins during the 2015-18 seasons.

