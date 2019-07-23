Norfolk Public Schools to host job fair on July 25

NORFOLK, Va. – Do you have a passion for helping young people succeed? If so, Norfolk Public Schools may be right for you!

The Department of Human Resources for NPS will host a job fair for teachers at Crossroads School on Thursday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The division has a significant need for people who hold degrees in fields that would allow them to teach math. The job fair will present a unique opportunity to be hired on the spot and meet with principals and administrators.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to complete the job fair application by visiting the HR page on the NPS website here and search the phrase, “Teacher Job Fair.”

The district is hiring for the following positions:

Auto Body

Chemistry

Earth Science

Elementary Education, K-5

Engineering Technology

English

Family & Consumer Science

History

Mathematics

Spanish

Special Education

Technology Education

Crossroads School is located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road in Norfolk.