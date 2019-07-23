× Men armed with guns orders customers to ground, robs Portsmouth gas station

Portsmouth, Va. – Portsmouth Police need your help finding suspects who robbed a gas station last night.

Three men, two armed with handguns, entered the Citgo in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway around 9:13 p.m.

Investigators said two suspects ordered customers to the ground. As that was happening, the third suspect jumped over the counter, grabbing money.

The suspects left the store, fleeing on foot toward Hanbury Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a black male about 5’4″ to 5’5″, 140 to 150 lbs., 25 to 26 years of age wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, dark mask, black pants with black and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male 6’0″, 150 to 170 lbs.,25 to 26 years of age, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes armed with a silver handgun. The third suspect is described as a black male 5’4″ to 5’6″, 130 to 150 lbs., 25 to 26 years of age, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a white mask, black pants, black shoes armed with a black handgun.

Police told News 3 no one was injured during this robbery.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about what happened here.