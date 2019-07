HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot in the first block of Clover Street Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:47 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the first block of Clover Street at approximately 10:47 PM. One adult male transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Press release to follow. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 24, 2019