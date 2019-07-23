× First Warning Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain will continue this evening

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 11 PM for Southeastern Virginia and Northeastern NC.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 PM for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in NC.

All of these storms and the cooler temperatures are thanks to a strong cold front that will continue to move through the area. Our severe threat will continue to dwindle this evening. Right now, dealing with heavy downpours. This could lead to some localized flooding. Many areas have already seen 2+ inches of rain. Showers will continue to exit overnight. Keeping a chance for a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be much cooler overnight with lows near 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

A few showers or storms could linger into Wednesday. Just keeping a 40 percent chance. Otherwise, we’ll start to see partial clearing with highs in the low 80s with low humidity.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will actually be a bit below normal through Sunday. Expect highs in the 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low(Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized cloudiness and showers located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A non-tropical low could form along this boundary late Wednesday or Thursday, and environmental conditions could support some subtropical or tropical development late this week while the disturbance meanders near the northern Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

