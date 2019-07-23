First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding Tuesday
Showers and storms overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s.
The cold front will continue to move in on Tuesday. Expect showers and storms throughout the day. A strong to severe storm is not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a level 1 which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs will only get to the low and mid 80s, that means goodbye heatwave! The Weather Prediction Center has the area in a level 2 for flash flooding. That means we have a 10-20 percent chance to see some flash flooding.
A few showers or storms could linger into Wednesday. Just keeping a 40 percent chance. Otherwise, we’ll start to see partial clearing with highs in the low 80s with low humidity.
Dry weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will actually be a bit below normal through Sunday. Expect highs in the 80s.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low(Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Tropical Depression Three is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected overnight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.
11:00 PM EDT Mon Jul 22
Location: 26.1°N 79.3°W
Moving: NW at 10 mph
Min pressure: 1013 mb
Max sustained: 30 mph
Meteorologist April Loveland
