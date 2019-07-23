× First Warning Forecast: A few lingering showers Wednesday, then much drier weather

Showers will continue to exit overnight. Keeping a chance for a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be much cooler overnight with lows near 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

A few showers or storms could linger into Wednesday. Just keeping a 40 percent chance. Otherwise, we’ll start to see partial clearing with highs in the low 80s with low humidity.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will actually be a bit below normal through Sunday. Expect highs in the 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low(Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized cloudiness and showers located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a frontal boundary. A non-tropical low could form along this boundary late Wednesday or Thursday, and environmental conditions could support some subtropical or tropical development late this week while the disturbance meanders near the northern Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

