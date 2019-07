Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Store manager and mom-to-be Alyschia Lindsey tells us how her Good Feet arch supports have put her body in proper alignment and alleviated foot, back and hip pain throughout her pregnancy. Plus, she shows us how arch supports can work with any type of shoe.

Presented by

12515 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews