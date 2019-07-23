Driver with suspected radar detector & unrestrained child leads CBBT, State Police chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A car lead the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police and Virginia State Police on a chase Tuesday.

Around 12:25 p.m., CBBT police noticed that there was a driver at the toll booth who they say had a radar detector. Police then noticed that there was also an unrestrained child in the vehicle.

The driver took off when CBBT officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That is when the pursuit began with CBBT police.

The suspect was driving over 100 mph, according to officials, so CBBT police called off the pursuit for the safety of the unrestrained child.

The vehicle was identified on Northampton Highway and State Troopers made a traffic stop on Interstate 64 at the 464 exit ramp.

State Police said there was no accident but due to the wet conditions the vehicle slid down into an embankment.

There were no injuries reported and there is no further information at this time.

