PERQUIMANS, Co., N.C. – Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday evening while severe storms moved through the area.

The Emergency Management Director for Perquimans County said the fire may have started by lightning.

The home is in the 100 block of Stevenson Drive in Hertford County.

Firefighters are currently at the scene as of 3:45 p.m.

Download the New 3 App for updates.