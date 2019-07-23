Cooking seeds sold in Virginia, N.C. recalled for Salmonella outbreak concerns

WASHINGTON – Federal officials say Mountain Rose Herbs is voluntarily recalling whole fennel seeds because the company from Oregon is concerned that it may lead to an outbreak of Salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Moutain Rose is recalling sizes ranging from 4 oz. to 50 lbs. of its Fennel Seed Whole.

North Carolina and Virginia are among 24 states, plus Canada, that the seeds were sold to.

The product comes in a clear plastic or poly-woven bag marked with lot # 25031, which is located on the principal display panel on the lower left of the label. Product has been sold and distributed between April 2019 and up to July 18, 2019.

Whole fennel seeds are used in cooking and can be found in products like Italian sausages.

Though the company is recalling products, no illnesses have yet been directly linked to the seeds.

The potential for contamination was noted after testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in a portion of its active inventory. Production of the product has been suspended while MRH continues our investigation.

Consumers who have purchased MRH affected Fennel Seed Whole are urged not to consume and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Mountain Rose Herbs at 1-800-879-3337