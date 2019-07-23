2-year-old hit by car in Suffolk motel parking lot

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 2-year-old was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Motel 6 in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard Tuesday night.

The call came in at 8:11 p.m.

After Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the child emergency medical assessment and treatment, medics took the toddler to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained on scene after the crash, police say.

The crash remains under investigation at the time.

There is no further information.

