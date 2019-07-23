2-year-old hit by car in Suffolk motel parking lot

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 2-year-old was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Motel 6 in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard Tuesday night.
The call came in at 8:11 p.m.
After Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the child emergency medical assessment and treatment, medics took the toddler to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle remained on scene after the crash, police say.
The crash remains under investigation at the time.
There is no further information.
36.768509 -76.605494