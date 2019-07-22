Severe weather could impact Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina Monday afternoon and evening
Heat Advisory in effect for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 8 p.m. Monday

Video: Comics Come To Life Sizzle | The CW

Posted 1:05 pm, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, July 22, 2019

Comics come to life on The CW.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.