Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bahamas

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bahamas.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph.

A turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Three as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 22:

Location: 25.6 N, 78.6 W

Moving: NW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1013 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

