Severe weather could impact Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina Monday afternoon and evening
Heat Advisory in effect for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 8 p.m. Monday

Tropical Depression Three forms in the Bahamas

Posted 5:14 pm, July 22, 2019

5p Monday update

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bahamas.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the depression is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph.

A turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight followed by a turn toward the north and north-northeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression should remain just offshore of the east coast of Florida over the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Three as of 5 p.m. Monday, July 22:

Location: 25.6 N, 78.6 W

Moving: NW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1013 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

