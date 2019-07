SUFFOLK, Va. – A large blaze at a Suffolk home in the 1500 block of Sleepy Lake required multiple fire units to respond.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 4 a.m. that had already engulfed the house’s roof, which led crews to move quickly to avoid flames from spreading to other homes in the area, according to Captain Nick Savage.

With the fire now under control, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

