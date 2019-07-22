Sonja Sohn, ‘The Wire’ actress, arrested for drug possession in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Sonja Sohn, an actress of the critically acclaimed early 2000s show ‘The Wire,’ was arrested on a felony drug charge in Dare County, North Carolina just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Sonja Denise Plack, as she is known legally, was charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia, plus given a $1,500 secured bond.

The 55-year-old, who according to IMDb is from Newport News, was able to make bound and was released from the Dare County Detention Center.

She was reportedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop near the Washington Baum Bridge in Manteo.

