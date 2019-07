PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are working a crash at the Jordan Bridge that stopped all traffic coming into and leaving the City of Portsmouth Monday.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Officers are actively working an automobile accident at the Jordan Bridge which has stopped all traffic coming into and leaving the City of Portsmouth. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/rEruxGoKiy — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 22, 2019

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.