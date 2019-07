VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a possible drowning that happened in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Monday morning.

Details are limited, but police officials say they have started recovery efforts for the person who died.

Police have been called to the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard to investigate a drowning. Recovery efforts are underway. More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 22, 2019

The cause or reason for the drowning is not known yet.

Police did say more information will be released as they further their investigation.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.