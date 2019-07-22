× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot again today, noticeably cooler with widespread rain Tuesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory in effect for the viewing area until 8 PM . Heat Index values 105-110.

Happy Monday! One more hot day! Heat Advisory in effect for our entire area until 8 PM. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 90’s. Heat index values will be between 105-110°.

As far as storms today… Storm Prediction Center has the Middle Peninsula and Northern Eastern Shore under a Level 1 Storm Threat for severe storms late this afternoon to early evening. Storms could have gusty winds.

The main event (we’ve all been waiting for) arrives tomorrow in the form of a strong Cold Front during the afternoon/evening. Along with it’s passing, we’ll see widespread showers and storms and some could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. It’ll be noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 80’s!

Showers and storms will linger into Wednesday morning before dry skies move in for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday will still be cool and in the low 80’s.

The prettiest (and least humid) days of the week will be Thursday and Friday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Dew Points will be in the low 60’s allowing us to feel a whole lot more comfortable to close the week as well. Both days look mainly dry. Just beautiful!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History

July 22

1979 – F0 Tornado Currituck County

1980 – F0 Tornado: Prince George County

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure over the Central Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are likely to be unfavorable for significant development during the next couple of days while the trough moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph. Development is not anticipated after that time due to strong upper-level winds.

* Formation chance through 2 days (Low) 20%

* Formation chance through 5 days (Low) 20%

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.