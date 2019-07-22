Man wanted for drug distribution charges in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are searching for a man that is wanted on drug charges. 43-year-old Troy Lamont Ashby of Hampton is 5’5” and weighs 140 pounds.

Ashby is wanted on two indictments from Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court on two counts of distribution of cocaine and eluding police – endanger.

If you have any information that might help police locate Ashby, please call (757)-253-1800 or email information to tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You can also give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.