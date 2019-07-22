‘LoveStrong’ beer made for Virginia Beach shooting victims’ families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Commonwealth Brewing Company will release LoveStrong IPA at their Virginia Beach taproom on Friday, July 26th in support of the families of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

Commonwealth will donate 100% of proceeds from all sales of LoveStrong IPA to the United Way Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

“Creating LoveStrong is our brewery family’s way of supporting the families of the victims and helping cultivate love and healing in our community,” noted Jeramy Biggie, Owner and Head Brewer. “The name is a true reflection of the people of Virginia Beach and the outpouring of love and support provided for those impacted by this tragedy”.

The brewing company invites anyone to bring their whole family out to the taproom on Friday, July 26th starting at 11 a.m. for the LoveStrong IPA release event.

The event will feature music by Lena Klett and Swell Luck, food by Slide Thru Fam and sweet treats by Joysicles. For more information about the event, visit Commonwealth Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

LoveStrong will also be distributed by Hoffman Beverage to multiple retail locations around Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Beginning July 29th, it can be found in Virginia Beach at Prosperity Kitchen, Whiskey Kitchen, Beachside Social, Aloha Snacks, Bottlecraft, and Taste Unlimited.

In Norfolk, LoveStrong will be available at The Birch, Public House, Gosport Tavern, Jack Brown’s and Bottlebox. Hoffman Beverage and many of our partners receiving LoveStrong will also donate a portion of their proceeds to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

