Isle of Wight deputies looking for abduction suspect

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Law enforcement officials in Isle of Wight, Virginia, are looking for Deon Marcel Gatling, a suspect who police believe abducted and robbed an elderly man on June 30.

According to officials, the 30-year-old confronted the elderly man outside his residence in the 100 block of Eleytown Road. This is when Gatling would take the man’s credit cards, debits cards and force him into the trunk of a car.

Police say the elderly man was eventually released, but money was withdrawn from his accounts while he was abducted by Gatling at an ATM machine in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. Gatling also tried to use the elderly man’s cards to withdraw cash from an ATM machine in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The warrants out against Gatling are for charges that include Abduction, Robbery, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Gatling is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP or submit an online tip at the P3 mobile tip app or at P3tips.com.

