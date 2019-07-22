Country singer Hunter Hayes to perform at JEB Little Creek on July 27

JEB LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY – Get excited, country music fans!

Country singer Hunter Hayes will perform a free concert at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Saturday, July 27 as part of the Tour for the Troops concert series, which is sponsored by the Air Force Reserve.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for concert traffic, and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

The concert is not open to the public. Authorized ID card holders can only escort guests on base in their own immediate vehicle.

Authorized patrons should use Gates 3 and 5, located on Shore Drive between Diamond Springs Road and Independence Boulevard, for base access. Signs and security personnel will direct visitors to parking.

Tailgating, bags, backpacks, coolers, glass containers, video equipment and pets are not allowed in the concert area. All blankets, chairs and other items are subject to a search before entering the concert grounds.