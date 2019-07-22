Country singer Hunter Hayes to perform at JEB Little Creek on July 27

Posted 6:07 pm, July 22, 2019, by

JEB LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY – Get excited, country music fans!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hunter Hayes performs on stage during day 2 for the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 07, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Country singer Hunter Hayes will perform a free concert at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Saturday, July 27 as part of the Tour for the Troops concert series, which is sponsored by the Air Force Reserve.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for concert traffic, and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

The concert is not open to the public. Authorized ID card holders can only escort guests on base in their own immediate vehicle.

Authorized patrons should use Gates 3 and 5, located on Shore Drive between Diamond Springs Road and Independence Boulevard, for base access. Signs and security personnel will direct visitors to parking.

Tailgating, bags, backpacks, coolers, glass containers, video equipment and pets are not allowed in the concert area. All blankets, chairs and other items are subject to a search before entering the concert grounds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.