Celiac Disease and research looking for a treatment on Coast Live

Posted 1:47 pm, July 22, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Celiac Disease is an immune disease that prohibits the consumption of gluten, a product found in wheat, rye and barley, because it causes damage to the small intestine. The only current management option for Celiac Disease is a life-long adherence to a strict diet excluding gluten.

Dr. Mary Bailey of Clinical Research Associates of Tidewater joins us to discuss a new study that is looking for a cure and shares a way for you to become involved.

