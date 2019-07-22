A new approach to coping with arthritis in the ankle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nearly forty million people in the U.S. alone are affected by arthritis and many are at the risk of ankle arthritis, which not only causes pain but can make it difficult to be active and even walk. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Craig Radnay sheds light on the option of total ankle replacement surgery and patient Nancy Berheim shares her experience. For more information visit myanklearthritis.com.
