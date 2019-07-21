What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of July 21st 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of July 21st

SUNDAY, JULY 21

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“The Right Road” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A LEAP OF FAITH – As the murder trial begins, Joanna (Kristin Kruek) and Billy (Peter Mooney) defend against an avalanche of evidence. With things not looking good, Joanna risks everything by putting an unexpected witness on the stand. Billy faces the heartbreaking reality of his decision to get Shane (Andrew Chown) the help he needs. Doug Mitchell directed the episode that was written by Brad Simpson (#208). The CW original airdate 7/21/2019.

PANDORA

“Shelter From The Storm” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A NEW LIFE AND NEW SECRETS – After the death of her parents, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats and makes a new family of friends, but also makes a shocking discovery about her own identity. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#101). Original airdate 7/16/2019.

MONDAY, JULY 22

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Duck! It’s Alyson!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

GLASS PORTRAIT — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Jimmy Ichihana, Herbert & Alyson, Eric Samuels and Rabby Yang. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#606). Original airdate 7/22/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Adam Rippon” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

JUST SKATING ALONG FOR LAUGHS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY OLYMPIAN ADAM RIPPON — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#712). Original airdate 7/22/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 6” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ADVENTUROUS COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#601). Original airdate 8/20/2018.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

PANDORA

“Chimes of Freedom” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MAKE LOVE, NOT CLONES – When Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that Adari leader, Seeker Creston Hubbell, will be speaking on campus, she enlists the help of Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to stand up against her former masters to help free her clone sisters and brothers from oppression on her homeworld. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2019.

THE 100

“Ashes to Ashes” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY BOB MORLEY – Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) must work together to save their friends. Echo (Tasya Teles) is forced to face her past. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Bob Morley and written by Charmaine DeGrate (#611). Original airdate 7/23/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Duck! It’s Alyson!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Eight” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

ROADBLOCKS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is feeling great about all the book publishing prospects she has until an unexpected problem pops up. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) working relationship has been going so well that Petra makes Rafael an unexpected offer. It seems like every time Rogelio (Jaime Camil) takes one step closer to his dream, a new roadblock appears. Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera (#517). Original airdate 7/24/2019.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

IZOMBIE

“Bye, Zombies” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

IZOMBIE’S PENULTIMATE EPISODE WRITTEN BY DIANE RUGGIERO-WRIGT — Liv (Rose McIver) makes a devastating discovery. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (#512). Original airdate 7/25/2019.

THE OUTPOST

“Not In This Kingdom” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

CHANGES OF THE HEART – Rebb (guest star Lilli Hollunder) goes behind Talon’s (Jessica Green) back to offer Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) a powerful army. Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) courts Gwynn but his roguish behavior gets in the way. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is tasked with reshaping Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) so Talon will see him in a new light. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#203). Original airdate 7/25/2019.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Ultimate Mind Readers and One Big Green Bag” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

INTERACTIVE MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, The Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin (#607). Original airdate 7/26/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Rocking the Classics, Hip Hop, and Aerial Rope Spin — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

BREAKING NEW GROUND – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Future Kingz, PAVA, Mapy, Jason Garfield, Daniel Emmet, W.O.W. Las Vegas and Greg Frewin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#107). Original airdate 7/26/2019.

THE OUTPOST

“Not In This Kingdom” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

