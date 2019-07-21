× Virginia Zoo’s biggest member swap with YMCA

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and the Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA are swapping members for the month of August.

This will be the first swap for the YMCA and the Virginia Zoo’s largest swap yet.

Around 64,000 YMCA member households will enjoy free, unlimited admission to the Virginia Zoo for the month of August, plus 10 percent discounts in the gift shop and food service locations.

Members of the Virginia Zoo who visit any of the 22 YMCA of South Hampton Roads locations or 14 Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA locations in August will enjoy unlimited group exercise classes, childcare for up to two hours per day when at the Y and state of the art fitness equipment.

Zoo members can also take advantage of member reduced paid programs such as personal training and camp in the month of August.

Zoo members just need to show their valid Virginia Zoo membership card, photo ID and a guest waiver form at any YMCA of South Hampton Roads or Peninsula Metropolitan YMCA. Y members will need to show a valid YMCA membership card and email member confirmation. For more information visit, click here for the Virginia Zoo website or here for the Peninsula YMCA website.

YMCA members who join the Virginia Zoo during the month of August can take advantage of a $5 discount on a Virginia Zoo membership. Additionally, the Y will waive the joining fee (up to a $75 value) for zoo members that join the Y in August or September.