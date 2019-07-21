Tar Heels hope Hampton’s Newsome has another Dazz-ling season in store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Dazz Newsome knows how to find the end zone.

Last season, Newsome, the University of North Carolina receiver who starred at Hampton High School, was one of just seven players in the nation to score touchdowns via rush, reception and punt return. In all, the sophomore appeared in all 11 games for UNC last season. He caught 44 passes for 506 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Entering his junior season, the Tar Heels - including fellow Hampton Roads native Dre Bly, UNC's first-year cornerbacks coach, are expecting another Dazz-ling season from Newsome.

"He's a guy who was recruited to play either side of the ball," Bly recalled about Newsome - who was ranked the No. 35 player in Virginia and the No. 81 athlete in the country by 247sports.com after leading the Peninsula District with 35 TDs in 13 games as a senior. "He was expected to play defensive back but there was a need at receiver - very similar to me coming out of high school. He was a guy that was very dynamic the minute he stepped on the field. He's an explosive player. I'm excited to work with him this year and see him play. Back when I was in school, we got some of the best of the best out of The 757 - out of Virginia."

North Carolina opens its 2019 season Saturday August 31 vs. South Carolina in Charlotte.

