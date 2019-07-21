Portsmouth Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the area of Victory Boulevard and Sebago Drive early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 12:48 a.m.

A man drove himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police described his injuries as serious.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.