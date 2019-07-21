Portsmouth Police investigating after man seriously injured in shooting

Posted 9:12 am, July 21, 2019, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the area of Victory Boulevard and Sebago Drive early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 12:48 a.m.

A man drove himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police described his injuries as serious.

There is no suspect information at this time, and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 36.795924 by -76.332265.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.