Hampton Police investigating after man shot

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

According to police, at 5:29 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex. When police arrived, they met the victim, whose injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police learned that the victim was in the parking lot of a business in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue when he was struck by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The motive and circumstances in this incident are under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information. According to police, the victim is uncooperative with the investigation at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.