× First Warning Forecast: One more day of extreme heat; then goodbye heat wave

*** Heat Advisory in effect for the viewing area until 8 PM Monday. Heat Index values 105-110 degrees likely.



Mostly clear and muggy overnight. Low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

After sweltering heat over the weekend, we have one more day of extremely hot temperatures. Norfolk actually hit 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. This however, was not record-breaking. High pressure will keep us dry for most of the day Monday, but a cold front will approach from the northwest leading to more clouds by the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 90s, with heat index values 105-110. The record for Norfolk is 102 degrees set back in 2011. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts. Storm chances will increase after sunset and especially overnight. The biggest threat with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The cold front will continue to move in on Tuesday. Expect showers and storms throughout the day. A strong to severe storm is not out of the question especially for southern portions of the Albemarle and the Outer Banks. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Highs will only get to the low and mid 80s, that means goodbye heatwave!

A few showers or storms could linger into Wednesday. Just keeping a slight 30 percent chance. Otherwise, we’ll start to see partial clearing with highs in the low 80s with low humidity.

Dry weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will actually be a bit below normal through Saturday. Expect highs in the 80s. A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure over the Central Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are likely to be unfavorable for significant development during the next couple of days while the trough moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph. Development is not anticipated after that time due to strong upper-level winds.

* Formation chance through 2 days (Low) 10%

* Formation chance through 5 days (Low) 10%

Meteorologist April Loveland

