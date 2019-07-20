Washington Nationals launch Kids Eat Free program

WASHINGTON (Nationals PR) – The Washington Nationals launched the Kids Eat Free program, a brand-new initiative that will offer complimentary meals for children ages 12 and under beginning with the July 22nd game against the Colorado Rockies and running through the Labor Day game vs. the New York Mets. The Nationals are the first Major League team to offer free meals to all young fans at every home game.

“We are thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind program,” said Jake Burns, Nationals Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “The Nationals are committed to providing the best gameday experience, and the Kids Eat Free program will offer tremendous value for our fans. Attending a baseball game is a quintessential American experience. We hope that this initiative will encourage more families to come to Nationals Park and enjoy the national pastime in the nation’s capital.”

The complimentary meal packs will include a hot dog, a choice of chips or applesauce, and a 12 oz. bottled water or soda. They will be available at dedicated Kids Eat Free concession stands, located at Section 143 near the PenFed Kids Fun Zone and Section 304 on the Gallery Level.

In order to sign up for the Kids Eat Free program, children must be registered, free of charge, as a Jr. Nationals Kids Club member. Fans can register for the Jr. Nationals Kids Club and the Kids Eat Free program through the MLB Ballpark App or by visiting nationals.com/KidsEatFree. Current Jr. Nationals Kids Club members are not automatically enrolled in Kids Eat Free, and will need to enroll separately for the Kids Eat Free program to be eligible for complimentary meals.

Fans are encouraged to sign up online before coming to Nationals Park; however, the Kids Eat Free benefit is valid immediately upon completion of registration, which can be done at the ballpark. Any adult may register a child for the Kids Eat Free program. After registering, fans must use the MLB Ballpark App to access a voucher code in order to redeem their complimentary meals.

For FAQs and more information on Kids Eat Free, please visit nationals.com/KidsEatFree.