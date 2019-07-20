🌡️☀️Excessive Heat Warning for Tidewater area & NE North Carolina until 11pm Sunday

Tyrod’s town: NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor hosts second annual Community Day in Hampton

Posted 11:11 am, July 20, 2019, by

Tyrod Taylor during his festival.

HAMPTON, Va. – Like any talented quarterback, Tyrod Taylor knows that if a play is successful the first time – you run it again.

Therefore, Saturday Taylor, the Hampton native, is hosting his second annual T2 Community Day in his hometown. The event debuted last year as he launched the Tyrod Taylor Foundation.

Saturday’s T2 Community Day will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. outside Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium. The event is free for guests of all ages and will feature food, games, giveaways, entertainment and more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.