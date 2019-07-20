Tyrod’s town: NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor hosts second annual Community Day in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Like any talented quarterback, Tyrod Taylor knows that if a play is successful the first time – you run it again.

Therefore, Saturday Taylor, the Hampton native, is hosting his second annual T2 Community Day in his hometown. The event debuted last year as he launched the Tyrod Taylor Foundation.

Saturday’s T2 Community Day will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. outside Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium. The event is free for guests of all ages and will feature food, games, giveaways, entertainment and more.