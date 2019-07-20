Tyrod’s Take: Wink goes 1-on-1 with NFL QB, former Virginia Tech standout Tyrod Taylor

Posted 11:28 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03AM, July 21, 2019

Tyrod Taylor's T2 Community Day

HAMPTON, Va. - During his second annual T2 Community Day & Cookout, Tyrod Taylor, the veteran NFL quarterback who grew up in Hampton and later starred at Virginia Tech, took time to talk with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler.

Among the topics discussed: Tyrod's choice to spend his final free Saturday before training camp giving back to his hometown, why he chose to sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, what one of the NFL's most-fashionable players thinks of his new team's powder blue uniforms and how long it will take him to learn the names of all of Philip Rivers' nine children.

