NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor hosts second annual Community Day in Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Like any talented quarterback, Tyrod Taylor knows that if a play is successful the first time - you run it again.

Therefore, Saturday Taylor, the Hampton native, hosted his second annual T2 Community Day in his hometown. The event debuted last year as he launched the Tyrod Taylor Foundation.

"I've been coming back home before training camp since I've been in the league. Now that I've made homebase out of state, coming home is refreshing for me.

"It's a blessing to see the people come together in the community for a good cause and support one another," Taylor told News 3. "It's one of the reasons I continue to keep coming home. Hampton Roads is dear to my heart and I'm glad to put on an event like this and have people support me."

During the event, Hampton mayor Donnie Tuck, through an official proclamation, declared July 20, 2019 Tyrod Taylor Day.

Saturday's T2 Community Day was held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. outside Hampton University's Armstrong Stadium. The event was free for guests of all ages and featured food, games, giveaways, entertainment and more.