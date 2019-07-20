Police investigating after woman shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting took place in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Around 6:08 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to a woman that had been shot.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 30-year-old female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim reported that she was shot in front of her residence but could not provide any further information. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.