Police investigating after stabbing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing happened on Saturday.

Reports say that the stabbing took place in the 6800 block of Elwood Road around 11:53 a.m.

Suffolk Police responded to the scene and found two adult males that had reportedly been involved in a physical fight with each other that escalated into a stabbing.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Both men were transported to local hospitals following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Carrsville Volunteer Fire Department personnel.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.