Person transported to hospital after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday.

Around 3:58 p.m., the officials were called to the Quick Stop in the 3900 block of Airline Boulevard in regards to an injured male that was bleeding.

Police personnel arrived at the location and determined that male had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The male’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time, officials say.

The location of where the male was shot is still under investigation, but reports say it did not occur at the convenience store.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Any individuals who may have information about this crime can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

