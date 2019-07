× Power restored to Newport News customers amid Excessive Heat Warning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Over 2,000 customers were without power amid an area wide Excessive Heat Warning.

The power outage was is in the Warwick Boulevard area near Fort Eustis.

Currently, only 38 customers are without power in that area.

To see the Dominion Energy outage map of all the affected areas, click here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.